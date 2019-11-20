< >

OUR MISSION

Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

OUR IMPACT IN THE MISSION TO END BREAST CANCER

With your help, we’re having a real impact against breast cancer. Find out how your donations are saving lives and making progress in the mission to end breast cancer forever.

Community News

2020 MORE THAN PINK Walks events are going virtual!

We’re very excited to announce that Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk events scheduled for Sioux Falls, SD (Sept. 27) and Omaha, Neb. (Oct. 11) will….

Event update: Taste of the Hills – Rapid City, SD

May 18, 2020 We are incredibly grateful for your generous support of Taste of the Hills typically held in Rapid City in September. Because of….

Komen Spotlight

Clinical Trials for People with Metastatic Breast Cancer

Learn more about clinical trials, including how to enroll and the informed consent process.

 Healthy Behaviors

It’s never too late to adopt a healthy lifestyle!

